5 charged with stealing from JC Penny, Macy's in DuPage County

Five people have been charged with retail theft and burglary after allegedly stealing from suburban businesses in three unrelated incidents over the past four days.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced the felony charges on Monday. One of the suspects also faces a charge of possession of burglary tools.

Juan Andres Gomez Hernandez, 24, of Chicago is accused of stealing about $304 worth of clothing from the JC Penny store in Lombard, located at 175 Yorktown, on Dec. 14. He remains in custody and is due in court on Jan. 8.

Sergio Rojas Jaimes, 37, of West Chicago, Juan Sebastian Rojas Jaimes, 25, of Niles, and Shirley Vanessa Oviedo-Ortiz, 30, of Niles, are all accused of stealing 29 items of clothing from the Macy's in Oak Brook, located at 1 Oak Brook Center. The incident occurred on Dec. 14, and the stolen merchandise was valued at $1,458.

According to prosecutors, the trio placed the items in an occupied infant's stroller and attempted to leave the store without paying. The suspects were released from custody and due back in court on Jan. 8.

Jordan Antonio Mezamunoz, 25, who has no known address, is accused of stealing about $1,039 worth of men's clothing from the Macy's in Oak Brook on Dec. 17. Prosecutors say he was in possession of a magnet to remove security devices and wire cutters when he was taken into custody. He remains in custody and is due in court on Jan. 8.

"The arrest of these defendants sends the message loud and clear that DuPage County law enforcement is out in full force this holiday season and anyone who steals from one of our establishments will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted," Berlin said in a statement.

No further information was provided.