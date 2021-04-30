DuPage County aims to vaccinate 80% of residents by July 1

DuPage County is setting a pretty lofty goal for COVID-19 vaccines.

The health department announced on Friday that they want 80% of residents vaccinated by July 1.

That lines up with President Joe Biden's call for a true Fourth of July celebration of the end of the pandemic.

There's a lot of ground to cover, but DuPage health officials say you can be in and out of a mass vaccine site in very little time.

"If you go to our fairground site, you can get in and out of that site, and I'm assuming the same is true at all of our high, high performing vaccination sites. Within 30 minutes start to finish you can receive this life-saving vaccine," said Karen Ayala, Dupage County Health Department Executive Director.

Currently, DuPage County leads the Chicago area with a vaccine rate of just under 35%.