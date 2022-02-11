Durbin celebrates introduction of bipartisan women's protection bill

A new bipartisan bill promises to strengthen protections for women against domestic violence.

The new Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act adds to the original 1994 law and expands prevention efforts and protections for survivors. It also provides more resources and training for police and the judicial system.

The bill was introduced in the Senate on Thursday after years of negotiation.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin celebrated it Friday morning at a center focused on immigrant victims on Chicago’s North Side.

"It's a dramatic commitment by both political parties to help these poor survivors of domestic violence who have been ignored and shuttled off for way too long," Durbin said.

Durbin said the bill protecting women should have enough votes to pass.