Eisenhower Expressway crash leaves pedestrian wounded

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway around 1:37 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, causing the westbound lanes of I-290 to be shut down early Thursday morning. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.



A pedestrian was hit in a multi-vehicle crash early on Thursday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Kostner Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

A pedestrian was walking on the interstate when they were struck by a vehicle. That vehicle then spun out and hit a second vehicle.

The pedestrian was then taken to a local hospital with injuries.

At about 2:37 a.m., all westbound lanes on the Eisenhower were shut down and traffic was rerouted to Independence Boulevard. At 6:30 a.m. the road was re-opened.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear why the person was walking in traffic.

Police did not provide information on the status of the pedestrian.

Illinois State Police are currently investigating the accident and there is no other information at this time.