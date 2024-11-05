Election Day kicks off in Illinois

Polls have officially opened and Election Day is underway in Illinois.

Polling places opened at 6 a.m. after days of long lines for early voting.

This election is headlined by the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. However, a number of local races will have an impact, including the showdown for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the newly introduced Chicago School Board.

Polls will be open in Illinois until 7 p.m. If you are in line at a polling place before 7 p.m., you are guaranteed the right to vote. Polls close at 6 p.m. in Indiana.

As of 9 a.m., over 611,000 total ballots have been cast in Chicago, including early voters and those who voted by mail, according to election officials.

Chicago has registered a 40% voter turnout so far on Election Day. The age demographics of those voters are:

18-24 : 39,775 ballots cast

25-34 : 125,310 ballots cast

35-44 : 105,495 ballots cast

45-54 : 89,633 ballots cast

55-64 : 98,257 ballots cast

65-74 : 90,461 ballots cast

75+: 62,813 ballots cast

"Many voters have waited until this day to vote, so there may be some lines, and we urge everyone to have patience and show some kindness," said Marisel Hernandez, Chicago Election Board Chairwoman.

Voting locations are open in all 50 wards of Chicago.

Ballots can also be cast at a supersite in downtown Chicago located at 191 N. Clark Street.

Those who still need to submit their vote-by-mail ballot are encouraged to drop them off at one of the city's 55 secured drop boxes.

Chicago voting locations