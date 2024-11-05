Election Day kicks off in Illinois
CHICAGO - Polls have officially opened and Election Day is underway in Illinois.
Polling places opened at 6 a.m. after days of long lines for early voting.
This election is headlined by the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. However, a number of local races will have an impact, including the showdown for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the newly introduced Chicago School Board.
Polls will be open in Illinois until 7 p.m. If you are in line at a polling place before 7 p.m., you are guaranteed the right to vote. Polls close at 6 p.m. in Indiana.
As of 9 a.m., over 611,000 total ballots have been cast in Chicago, including early voters and those who voted by mail, according to election officials.
Chicago has registered a 40% voter turnout so far on Election Day. The age demographics of those voters are:
- 18-24: 39,775 ballots cast
- 25-34: 125,310 ballots cast
- 35-44: 105,495 ballots cast
- 45-54: 89,633 ballots cast
- 55-64: 98,257 ballots cast
- 65-74: 90,461 ballots cast
- 75+: 62,813 ballots cast
"Many voters have waited until this day to vote, so there may be some lines, and we urge everyone to have patience and show some kindness," said Marisel Hernandez, Chicago Election Board Chairwoman.
Voting locations are open in all 50 wards of Chicago.
Ballots can also be cast at a supersite in downtown Chicago located at 191 N. Clark Street.
Those who still need to submit their vote-by-mail ballot are encouraged to drop them off at one of the city's 55 secured drop boxes.
Chicago voting locations
- Ward 1 Goldblatts Building 1615 W. Chicago Ave.
- Ward 2 Near North Library 310 W. Division St.
- Ward 3 Dawson Technical Institute 3901 S. State St.
- Ward 4 Dr. Martin Luther King Center 4314 S. Cottage Gr.
- Ward 5 Southside YMCA 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.
- Ward 6 Whitney Young Library 415 E. 79th St.
- Ward 7 Trumbull Park 2400 E. 105th St.
- Ward 8 Olive Harvey College 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.
- Ward 9 Palmer Park 201 E. 111th St.
- Ward 10 Vodak- East Side Library 3710 E. 106th St.
- Ward 11 McGuane Park 2901 S. Poplar Ave.
- Ward 12 McKinley Park Library 1915 W. 35th St.
- Ward 13 Clearing Library 6423 W. 63rd Pl.
- Ward 14 Archer Heights Library 5055 S. Archer Ave.
- Ward 15 Brighton Park Community Campus (Park No. 596) 4830 S. Western Ave.
- Ward 16 Lindblom Park 6054 S. Damen Ave.
- Ward 17 Thurgood Marshall Library 7506 S. Racine Ave.
- Ward 18 Wrightwood Ashburn Library 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.
- Ward 19 Mt Greenwood Park 3721 W. 111th St.
- Ward 20 Bessie Coleman Library 731 E. 63rd St.
- Ward 21 West Pullman Library 830 W. 119th St.
- Ward 22 Toman Library 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.
- Ward 23 Hall-St Faustina Kowalska Parish 5157 S. McVicker Ave.
- Ward 24 St Agatha Catholic Parish 3151 W. Douglas Bv.
- Ward 25 Rudy Lozano Library 1805 S. Loomis St.
- Ward 26 Humboldt Park Library 1605 N. Troy St.
- Ward 27 Union Park Field House 1501 W. Randolph St.
- Ward 28 West Side Learning Center 4624 W. Madison St.
- Ward 29 Amundsen Park 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
- Ward 30 Kilbourn Park 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.
- Ward 31 Portage Cragin Library 5108 W. Belmont Ave.
- Ward 32 Bucktown-Wicker Park Library 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Ward 33 American Indian Center 3401 W. Ainslie St.
- Ward 34 UIC Student Center East 750 S. Halsted St.
- Ward 35 Northeastern IL University El Centro 3390 N. Avondale Ave.
- Ward 36 West Belmont Library 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.
- Ward 37 West Chicago Library 4856 W. Chicago Ave.
- Ward 38 Hiawatha Park 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
- Ward 39 North Park Village Admin Building 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
- Ward 40 Budlong Woods Library 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Ward 41 Roden Library 6083 N. Northwest Hw.
- Ward 42 Maggie Daley Park Fieldhouse 337 E. Randolph St.
- Ward 43 Lincoln Park Library 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.
- Ward 44 Merlo Library 644 W. Belmont Ave.
- Ward 45 Kolping Society of Chicago 5826 N. Elston Ave.
- Ward 46 Truman College 1145 W. Wilson Ave.
- Ward 47 Welles Park 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
- Ward 48 Broadway Armory 5917 N. Broadway Ave.
- Ward 49 Willye B White Park 1610 W. Howard St.
- Ward 50 Northtown Library 6800 N. Western Ave.