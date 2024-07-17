Who killed Erik Esquivel? Cook County sheriff seeks tips in 3-year-old cold case

It’s been three years since a masked man fatally shot a north suburban Chicago teenager as he sat in his car in front of his house. Now, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in heating up this cold case.

In a Fox 32 special report, Tia Ewing has the latest on the search for who killed Erik Esquivel.

Cook County Sheriff's police investigators said the 18-year-old and his mom moved to Unincorporated Maine Township in early 2021. They left Rogers Park and found a new place to live in the 9600 block of Greenwood Road.

"There seems to have been some type of problem going on in Rogers Park that may have bled over to Maine Township," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. "We’re not sure, but we do think some people would be aware of that."

Detectives said Esquivel was shot at in November 2020 and moved from Rogers Park after that.

A few months later - on April 22, 2021 - Esquivel was fatally shot while sitting in his red Honda sedan outside his new home. It was late afternoon and investigators said he had just left the house for a dentist appointment.

"Meantime another car had come up there. It was a Jeep. Someone had gotten out of the car, approached him where he was sitting and shot and killed him. Got back in the Jeep and took off," Dart said.

Detectives said the gunman fled the scene driving a silver Jeep. It was stolen and later found in Rogers Park.

"The Jeep was subsequently found back in Rogers Park, which leads us to believe there’s a connection of some nature here between where he used to live in Rogers Park and here in Maine Township," Dart said.

"Everything seems to be trailing back to Rogers Park," he added.

So far, all Cook County Sheriff's police know about the gunman is they are looking for a male suspect who wore a mask and a knit cap.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (708) 865-4896.