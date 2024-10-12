Eve of Chicago Marathon: Runners gear up for 46th annual event

The Brief On the eve of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, runners picked up their packets at McCormick Place. The 46th annual Chicago Marathon will take place in Grant Park, featuring nearly 50,000 runners and 1.7 million spectators. Weekend festivities kicked off with the Abbott Chicago 5K, generating $547 million for the local economy last year.



On the eve of Chicago's Bank of America Marathon, runners retrieved welcome packets and bibs from McCormick Place.

"The real race starts at mile 20. I'm going to try my best to hold on 'til we get there," runner Derek Wralls, from Detroit, said.

Kam Punpanichugul, another race participant, said he surely won't be missed along the marathon course. His fiancée purchased a giant cutout of his face.

Now in its 46th year, the Chicago Marathon will start and finish in Grant Park.

The route passes through 29 neighborhoods, with nearly 50,000 runners from around the world participating. Approximately 1.7 million spectators lined the racecourse last year.

Weekend festivities for the marathon kicked off with the Abbott Chicago 5K.

Last year, the internationally renowned event generated $547 million for Chicago's economy, providing a boost for hotels, restaurants, and other attractions.

A slew of road closures are expected overnight into early next week for the duration of the marathon and after. To learn more about what roads are closed, and start times for runners, click here.

