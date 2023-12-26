Exonerated Chicago cousins receive stylish makeovers to start new lives after 42 years behind bars

After 42 years behind bars for a double murder the state now says they didn't commit, cousins James Soto and David Ayala are getting new wardrobes to start their new lives.

The makeover comes courtesy of a South Side organization that works to empower underprivileged men.

"I'm not bitter for all the years we lost because there are blessings," Ayala said. "My perspective changed. My priorities changed. Everything's changed for the better."

Ayala, 60, and his 62-year-old cousin Soto are still adjusting to a world that has changed drastically since they went to prison in 1981.

"My brother-in-law has Netflix. I want to watch a movie, you can get the movie," said Ayala. "Speak into something, the movie comes on. Yeah, it's really great."

Two weeks ago, Ayala and Soto were released from prison after a judge vacated their convictions for a double murder in McKinley Park. Prosecutors agreed to the release after key witnesses recanted their testimony.

And now, Soto says he wants to become a lawyer to help others like himself.

"So as being a lawyer I'm going to be wearing plenty of suits. And so getting started right now is a good way to acclimate myself to that profession," said Soto.

On Tuesday, the cousins joined another exonerated former prisoner, Fabian Santiago, in getting some custom-made suits, shirts and ties, shoes and styling. It was courtesy of "The Project Gentleman" image and grooming studio in Bridgeport, an organization that helps empower men for successful careers.

"When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you do good. And when you do good, the great news is that they pay good," said Jermaine Anderson, who heads Project Gentleman. "And that's the ultimate goal, for our friends here to look good, feel good and also do good."

Santiago, who's been out of prison since 2022, said even though he's been exonerated and has a certificate of innocence, he still faces discrimination from potential employers.

"Employers didn't care whether or not I was unlawfully incarcerated," said Santiago. "The fact that I was incarcerated was enough for them to not want to have any kind of association for me, with me rather."

Which is why the exonerated cousins believe that by dressing for success, they'll achieve success.

"I just can't say enough how good it makes you feel to be in it," Soto said. "I had some boots on, some jeans. And now to have this on. It's transformative."