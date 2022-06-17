Families of missing children hold awareness event in Chicago

Chicago-area families rallied Friday to keep the memory of their missing children alive.

The missing awareness event at Daley Plaza was organized by La Shann Walker.

Seven years ago, Walker’s mentally challenged daughter — Diamond Bynum — and grandson — King Walker — went missing in Gary, Indiana.

She invited local artists to perform to draw attention to these cases, so the community doesn't forget.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"After so long, the cases go cold, but they're still warm in the hearts and minds of family members. It is very important that we continue to search," said community activist Valencia Dantzler.

The father of Kierra Coles, a pregnant Chicago postal worker who went missing nearly four years ago, was also there — along with the muralist who has painted several portraits of Kierra.