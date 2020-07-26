Family, friends of man who died in Joliet police custody want Illinois AG to investigate

Family and friends of a man who died in Joliet police custody are putting the pressure on Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul as they continue to seek justice. They have written a strong letter and plan to have it on Raoul's desk Monday morning.

Eric Lurry died in police custody in January after one officer held his nose and the other attempted to suction something out of his mouth. The Will County coroner said he died of an overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Today, Lurry's supporters marched down Jefferson Street to Larkin where recent protests have resulted in arrests.

"It’s the bully tactics they’re using They tell us to get out the street. We get out the street. We get on the sidewalk, then they tell us we got to move off the sidewalk. Again, we have rights and we want them to respect our rights as we respect them," said Stringer Harris, community activist.

Harris is one of seven arrested in what he describes as peaceful protests. He's charged with obstructing a police officer after he says he put in handcuffs after he simply asked an officer a question.

"The type of force we’ve been met with is completely uncalled for," said Ernest Crimm III.

Failed talks with Joliet's police chief and the city council have led activists to take their request for justice to the attorney general.

“Joliet needs to stand up, be accountable for their actions, and hold these officers responsible and fire them," said Harris.

“We still haven’t got the transparency we’re looking for as far as tapes are involved. We want to know exactly what happened. We want to know why the sound was turned off in the car, but the sound mysteriously got turned back on as they were on their way to the hospital," said Harris.

Lurry's wife Nicole continues to march and hope for better tomorrows.

“I want justice for my husband Eric. He didn’t deserve what happened to him and all those officers that were involved need to be fired," said Nicole Lurry.