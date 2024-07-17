Family of Joliet pastor found dead demands answers amid complicated investigation

The family of a Joliet pastor is seeking answers two weeks after his disappearance and one week after his body was recovered.

Wednesday, July 17, would have been Warren Beard's 54th birthday.

Family members and his church community are demanding clarity about the investigation into his death.

"We cannot accept the conclusion of no foul play. No. My family and I stand here, before you once again, pleading, for answers," said Pat Truitt, Beard's aunt.

Beard was last seen alive July 2 and his body was recovered from the Des Plaines River July 9.

He served as assistant pastor at the New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church.

The problem is, they said they've found it difficult to get information about the investigation because of the number of agencies involved, which include the Chicago, Rockdale and Joliet Police Departments, Illinois State Police, the Will County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Army Core of Engineers.

Beard's family is also asking the public for any information they may have, no matter how small, that may shed light on the circumstances of his death.

