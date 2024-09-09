Family pleads for help in finding Skokie woman who went missing 8 weeks ago

Monday marks eight weeks since a Skokie woman disappeared.

Loved ones of the 82-year-old grandmother are renewing their calls for help.

Tsering Wangyal, who goes by her middle name, Dolma, took the bus from Skokie to Evanston on July 15. She was planning to meet family members at the Tibetan Alliance of Chicago — but never made it.

Instead, surveillance video captured Wangyal in the lobby of the Levy Senior Center on Dodge Avenue. Her daughter, Tenzin, said she was there asking for help after she got off at the wrong stop. However, a language barrier may have complicated things.

She was last seen leaving the center around 6 p.m. that night.

Having left her purse and cellphone at her Skokie home, Dolma has been unreachable since then.

"We are limited to the areas we can cover, so the plea really is, remember my mom's face and know that she is still missing," said Tenzin. "We’re still hopeful that she’s out there somewhere, so if you’re working at a shelter or if you work in healthcare, or it could be anyone, if you’re driving a bus or an Uber driver, just watch out for her in case you come across her."

Tenzin is asking for the public's help in being an extra set of eyes and ears, saying no lead is too small.

A vigil is set for 7 p.m. Monday and is open to the public. It will be held at 300 Dodge Avenue outside the senior center, where Dolma was last seen.