In celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, thousands flock to Des Plaines shrine

In celebration of the Feast of Our lady of Guadalupe, thousands of people are making their annual pilgrimage to her shrine in Des Plaines.

An extension of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, the suburban Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe hosts the largest event of its kind in the United States.

The two-day event officially began at 8 p.m. Monday with Opening Mass followed by a fireworks display, and will continue through Tuesday evening.

This year, an estimated 350,000 people are expected to take part in the festivities, according to the Des Plaines Police Department. In previous years, especially when the event falls on a weekend, more than 500,000 people have participated.

This year's theme, set forth by the Archdiocese of Chicago, is to pray for peace and unity around the globe.

"What a fitting theme for prayer and reflection for all of us at this moment in history. The discord, isolation, and disunity experienced by the human family around the word has also touched our own neighborhoods, faith communities, and even households," said Cardinal Blase Cupich in a statement. "During this season of Advent, and especially during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, let us pray to set aside our prejudices, resentment, and differences with others to live in peace and unity."

Parishioners traveled from across the nation – some in caravans and others on foot – to take part in prayer, song, and dance in honor of the Virgin Mary.

"It’s very special for us as part of our culture," said Rosa Cedeno, parishioner. "I really hope all this brings us together and brings peace into the world, into every place."

This year, one group of dancers is visiting from DeKalb, Illinois.

"It’s amazing because people get to see us dance and perform," said Maybel Malaga.

"We appreciate [Our Lady of Guadalupe], how much hope she has given us the whole entire year, so this is just a small appreciation we do for her," said Danae Rosas, dancer.

Observed around the globe, the feast commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Aztec Indian Saint Juan Diego nearly 500 years ago.

"She asked for a church to be built in her honor, where she can give all of the people her love, her care, and her protection," said Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, director, Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Visitors are also leaving flowers and mementos in the Virgin Mary’s honor.

"People are coming with their heart in their hands, and that's the whole point of this, you come and experience something we can do with joy, but also open our hearts," said Sanchez.

For mother and daughter, Rosa and Irais Cedeno, attending the event is a tradition.

"As a Mexican American, it’s nice to have our people come together, and even people from all walks of life," said Irais Cedeno.

This year's celebration marks the first since a woman set fire to the shrine’s outdoor chapel last spring. Virginia Roque-Fermin of Arlington Heights was arrested and charged with felony arson; as of Monday, she is still in custody, according to officials with the Des Plaines Police Department.

The Chapel of the Risen Christ has since been rebuilt, and Sanchez says it is a symbol of the people.

"People come with their joy, but they’re also coming with their great challenges," said Sanchez. "They come to take an adverse situation in their life and make it their strength."

The festivities will continue overnight and all day Tuesday, Dec. 12, culminating with Closing Mass at 7 p.m.

For those who live or work in the area, Central Road is shut down and will remain closed until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

City officials and event organizers are encouraging attendees to utilize off-site parking lots, where free shuttle buses will be provided.

"Those remote parking locations are Oakton Community College, Plaza Palwaukee, and St. Emily’s Parish in Mount Prospect, and those are free shuttles that take you to the event, so you can park there, get on a shuttle and come to the event. It’s a lot safer than walking because those shuttle buses run up and down Central Road, and you save a little bit of money because if you park at the event, there’s a charge to do so," said Commander Matt Bowler, Des Plaines Police Department.

The Des Plaines Police Department has increased patrols throughout the area to ensure the safety of all in attendance during the celebrations.

For more details on the schedule of events, CLICK HERE.