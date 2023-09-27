Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe under reconstruction after arsonist caused $80K in damages

After several months of planning and fundraising, a chapel located at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is being revived.

The sacred suburban shrine was torched in the spring.

Reconstruction just started on the Chapel of the Risen Christ.

This after an arsonist caused upwards of $80,000 in damage when police say she visited the shrine in the middle of the night back in May and started a fire.

Surveillance video shows the arsonist carrying statues, buckets, chairs and planters toward the fire to stoke the flames.

The damage was extensive and drew crowds to pray in the wake of the destruction.

A place of pilgrimage, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe draws thousands of visitors each year.

A GoFundMe account raised nearly $30,000 toward rebuilding the chapel and recreating statues and sacred art, which alone, can take months.

The shrine director says it's the hope of parishioners that has inspired them during this process.

"Just beginning to design things that not only restores what was here but actually beautifies it and increase it and makes it much more beautiful for them. We've gotten many stories of people that talk to us about a time that they were down and out, and they just came to visit here and what it meant to them," said Very Rev. Esquiel Sanchez, shrine director.

A 41-year-old Arlington Heights woman was charged with arson in this case. She is due back in court next month.

Meanwhile, the shrine director tells us he hopes to dedicate the completed chapel by Thanksgiving.