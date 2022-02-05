Fire at Access warehouse in Bartlett: Students deliver food to firefighters

As a warehouse fire in suburban Bartlett continues to smolder, kids showed their appreciation for firefighters by serving them dinner.

The fire at the "Access" document storage warehouse started on Thursday. Since then, firefighters have been working around the clock. They are using heavy machinery to knock down the walls. The fire chief says the weather continues to be a major issue, with freezing hydrants and bitter temperatures.

"I could smell the smoke from my house, it made me kind of scared," said Raiders football player Carter Koscuik.

On Saturday, the kids delivered dinner to the firefighters. Capone's in Bloomingdale donated half the food and the Bartlett raiders football and cheer team picked up the tab for the rest. Rebecca's Cakes by Design donated cupcakes.

"We love giving back, and we love to support things, like this especially with the huge tragedy that happened in Bartlett," said parent Natalie Rizzo.

In return, the firefighters gave the kids a behind-the-scenes look at the fire station.

The Bartlett fire chief says it will be a few more days until the fire is completely out.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS