Foxtrot to reopen in Chicago's Old Town

The Brief Foxtrot is set to reopen its second location in Old Town on Thursday. This marks a significant step in the company's recovery after a nationwide closure earlier this year. The reopened store will feature an expanded menu, including new food items like panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls, as well as exclusive coffee blends. The store will continue to support local makers and brands. Foxtrot's reopening in Old Town is part of a broader plan to reopen more locations in Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.



Foxtrot, the revived upscale corner store chain, will reopen its second location in Old Town on Thursday.

The store is located at 1562 N. Wells Street and was the former flagship store.

The reopening comes after the Chicago-based chain abruptly closed all stores nationwide on April 23, just a few months after the boutique grocer announced their merger with Dom's Kitchen and Market.

The closure affected 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area and two Dom's Market locations in Chicago. The parent company, Outfox Hospitality, filed for bankruptcy.

In June, all the posts on Foxtrot Market's Instagram page were removed. The account then posted its first photo with the caption, "A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon."

Just a few months later, Foxtrot Café & Market would relaunch with expanded coffee offerings and a reimagined food menu.

Alongside their signature breakfast tacos, the new menu introduces panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls. The café will also offer exclusive coffee blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot.

In addition to the new food and coffee options, the store will also reintroduce customer favorites like their gummies and gummy mixes, along with a curated market featuring local makers and brands.

The Gold Coast store reopened on Sept. 5. More Foxtrot locations are scheduled to reopen in Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.