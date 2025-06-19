Free sailing camp for kids with autism docks in Chicago for fourth year

What we know:

Spectrum Sailing is back for its fourth year at the Chicago Corinthian Yacht Club.

The free inclusive sailing camp for kids with autism originally set sail in Charleston.

Back in 2017, the camp's founder, Scott Herman, was looking to place his son, who is on the autism spectrum, into a sailing camp but discovered none would take him.

So Herman started his own program, Spectrum Sailing.

What began with 10 kids has expanded to over 250 young sailors in 12 cities, including two camps in Chicago, one at Montrose Harbor and another at Jackson Park.

The three-day camp teams up with yacht clubs across the country.

What they're saying:

Assistant Director Samantha Hope shares why it's so important to provide this resource.

"They learn the sailing aspect, they learn how to tie knots, they learn how to get on a boat, but it's the social-emotional aspect that comes in too," Hope said. "These kids are learning how to work together, they're learning how to communicate, they're learning how to make friends, and just learning something that isn't accessible to them in other areas of the country. "

Augie is a camper who has never sailed before.

"My favorite part, was probably today, I've never been out on a boat in the rain, and it was just really fun," Augie said. "I'm going to pressure my mom to get me into more sailing camps this summer."