Funeral planned for Hudson, the K9 who died in the line of duty

A funeral is planned for K9 Hudson, who died in the line of duty while protecting Kane County Sheriff's deputies from a carjacker with a gun.

According to investigators, the chain of events began with a carjacking on May 24 in Aurora. The vehicle was later spotted near Randall Road and Silver Glen in South Elgin. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver reportedly picked up speed.

Kane County deputies then rammed the vehicle, but it failed to stop. The driver eventually crashed in Geneva and shot Hudson. Law enforcement then shot and killed the driver.

Hudson had been named after an Illinois State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty a few years ago.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said Hudson's full honor police funeral will take place on June 1 at Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Hudson was born in August 2018 and had been serving with law enforcement since October 2020. He had tracked down more than 100 criminals and missing persons in his career.