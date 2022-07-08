Funerals and vigils to be held for victims of the Highland Park shooting this weekend

There are several memorials in downtown Highland Park filled with candles, flowers and messages, places for locals, visitors to focus on the lives lost on the Fourth of July.

The family of Nicholas Toledo-Zaragoza delivered flowers to the memorial and wept near his photograph prior to his funeral.

Volunteers set up the altars with large photographs of the seven victims of Monday’s shooting. One woman bought and lit hundreds of candles.

The local stores are running out of flowers, all purchased to place around the scene, which is still blocked off as a secure area. Residents said the road to healing is long one.

"It’s incredible this memorial is here, so we can see everyone’s faces and honor the people. They weren’t just names. They are members of the community and it’s an epic loss for us all," Highland Park resident Elle Kane said.

Neighbors have been donating money to assist victims’ families, wearing ribbons to bring awareness to gun violence and grieving in their own way.

"Being Jewish, when we lose a member of the community, we leave a rock on the altar. It symbolizes that we can be here one day and gone the next but we wish a lasting memory that they'll always be here, and we say, 'May their memory be a blessing,'" Kane said.

Two young adults organized a candlelight vigil that took place Thursday night. They hoped would welcome a couple hundred people. More than a thousand gathered in Sunset Woods Park to share their sorrow.

The young people of the community said they have to take the lead, turning hurt into action to change their future.