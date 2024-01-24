Mysterious natural gas smell hits Chicago south suburbs

A natural gas smell across Chicago's south suburbs prompted investigations Wednesday by local officials in Oak Forest and Tinley Park.

The Village of Tinley Park reported several 911 calls around 7 a.m referencing an odor of natural gas that could be smelled outside. Tinley Park officials said the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana is investigating.

Residents in Oak Forest also smelled the odor and the city announced that Nicor Gas is looking to find the source of the problem.

The cause of the smell is under investigation.

Earlier this month, residents in Chicago's north and northwest suburbs reported an unusual smell of natural gas in the air.

Authorities traced the source of the odor to equipment undergoing maintenance in Cedar County, Iowa.

Natural gas is naturally odorless. As a safety measure for detection, mercaptan is added, which gives natural gas an odor often associated with rotten eggs. Mercaptan will naturally dissipate and poses no harm to the community.

