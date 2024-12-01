Girl, 16, fatally stabs woman on Chicago's South Side, police say

A teenage girl allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman to death in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The 16-year-old girl and the woman were in the 1500 block of East 67th Street around 7:34 a.m. Police said the teen grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman in the upper chest.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

The 16-year-old girl is in police custody.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.