Greater Grand Crossing mass shooting: 4 wounded, 1 fatally on Chicago's South Side

A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side left one person dead and several others wounded on Monday, including the gunman.

Around 5:41 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 7125 S. State Street where they located two victims on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 59-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m. A 49-year-old man standing at a nearby ATM was shot in the forehead and taken to the same hospital in grave condition. Police said both men appeared to be innocent bystanders.

Police at the scene obtained a description of the suspect and located him a short distance away where he was taken into custody. A gun was found in his possession, and he was also shot in the leg. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A short time after that, a fourth person shot in the leg was dropped off at the University of Chicago Hospital. A preliminary investigation suggests the suspect was involved in a dispute with that fourth victim and shot him in the leg. A third party who was at the scene then exchanged gunfire with the suspect and struck the offender in the leg.

The third party shooter is not in custody nor identified. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"It’s a tragic incident but a lot of good folks live out here. We believe it’s an isolated incident and in this case fortunately we at least have one of the offenders in custody and we’ll work hard to bring the second offender in custody as well," CPD Deputy Chief Don Jerome said.

Tonight's mass shooting is the third mass shooting in two days. On Sunday, the Gresham neighborhood experienced one, as did the Rogers Park neighborhood.