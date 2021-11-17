Expand / Collapse search

Group wanting Aldi to sell former West Side location for a dollar

By FOX 32 News
Published 
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A West Side group is trying to get Aldi to sell its former West Side location to them — for a dollar. 

The "Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative" started a petition to try and get the building on West Madison Street.

More than 1,000 people have signed it so far. 

The group says this will help them sell it to another grocer so the community can avoid being in a food desert. 

Aldi has previously said it closed the store because it just wasn't selling enough. 