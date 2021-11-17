Group wanting Aldi to sell former West Side location for a dollar

A West Side group is trying to get Aldi to sell its former West Side location to them — for a dollar.

The "Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative" started a petition to try and get the building on West Madison Street.

More than 1,000 people have signed it so far.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The group says this will help them sell it to another grocer so the community can avoid being in a food desert.

Advertisement

Aldi has previously said it closed the store because it just wasn't selling enough.