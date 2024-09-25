Cook County man sentenced for selling ghost guns, 'switch' device

A suburban Chicago man convicted of selling ghost guns and a machine gun conversion device – also known as a "switch" – to an undercover investigator has learned his fate.

Jeffrey Levander sold the officer a Glock 43 model clone, a Glock 17 model clone, a machine gun conversion device for Glock pistols, and a spring-loaded knife. These sales took place in suburban Cook and DuPage counties.

"My office will not stop working to hold individuals accountable for making our communities less safe by selling devices that have been used to evade regulation and inflict as much carnage as possible," Raoul said in a statement. "Partnerships with federal and state law enforcement entities are crucial as we continue our work to reduce gun violence in all of its forms."

Levander, 43, of Hanover Park, was sentenced – in total – to 21 years in prison for various firearm offenses.

Three years for the unlawful sale or delivery of an unserialized firearm

Six years for the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Six years for the unlawful use of a weapon

Three years for the unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm

Three years for the unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card

His sentences, however, will run concurrently, meaning he'll only have to serve six years.