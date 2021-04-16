'He was one of ours': Chicago Teachers Union responds following release of fatal shooting video of Adam Toledo

The Chicago Teacher Union issued a statement on Thursday following the release of video footage and materials related to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

"Adam Toledo was loved. He was one of ours, and we are keeping his memory and his Gary Elementary School family in our hearts, along with his mother, family and the people of Little Village. We wish them healing and comfort right now. Love your children. Love your communities. Love yourselves," the statement read.

After the footage and materials were released on Thursday afternoon, community members, law enforcement and Toledo family attorneys responded to what was seen.

Adeena Weiss Ortiz, an attorney for the Toledo family, spoke out just over an hour after the videos were released to the public.

"The officer screamed at him, 'show me your hands!' Adam complied. Turned around. His hands were empty when he was shot in the chest at the hands of the officer," Weiss Ortiz said.

There was also a lot of emotion at a demonstration downtown just a couple hours after the release.

The group started at the Cloudgate sculpture in Millennium Park before peacefully marching up Michigan Avenue.



The group was small but passionate, and from many parts of the city. Citizens spoke in support of Toledo, who they believe complied with the officer's orders.

"When you look at the video, the officer gave the command "stop, put your hands up." And what did Adam do? He put his hands up," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef of Chicago Activists Coalition for Justice, who led the demonstration.

The officer who shot Adam has since been identified as 34-year-old Eric Stillman, who has been with CPD since 2015.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the videos are tough to watch and that the shooting is still being investigated.