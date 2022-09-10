Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Saturday night through Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain Saturday night through Sunday.
The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible.
The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more scattered showers continuing through Monday.
The weather will also be significantly cooler on Sunday and Monday.