Expand / Collapse search

Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Saturday night through Sunday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on September 10

FOX 32's Mark Strehl has your Saturday weather.

CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain Saturday night through Sunday.

The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more scattered showers continuing through Monday.

The weather will also be significantly cooler on Sunday and Monday.