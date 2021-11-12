Hermosa community marches for peace at site of burned school playground

One community on Chicago's Northwest Side came together Friday at the site of a burned playground to demand peace and safety.

People marched near Nixon Elementary School in the Hermosa neighborhood where a fire destroyed the school's playground earlier this month.

Chicago Public Schools has pledged to help rebuild it by next spring, but Friday's march called for unity.

"For the studnets we also have to shield them from the pain, fear and drama of what they face in their neighborhood," a speaker said. "A school is the last place that should be seeing, violence, danger and disrespect for our community."

Parents say they spent four years raising money to renovate the playground.

Police continue to search for the arsonists responsible for torching it.