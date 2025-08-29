High-risk woman reported missing from NW Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk woman who was reported missing Thursday evening from the Northwest Side.

What we know:

Stefanie Cuc, 40, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Grace Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Cuc is considered mostly nonverbal and is unlikely to communicate with people she doesn't know.

She was last seen wearing a light blue dress with no shoes. Police said Cuc is not likely to recall the location of her residence.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.