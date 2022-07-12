Highland Park blood drive fully booked in show of support after mass shooting

A blood drive held in Highland Park following last week's horrific mass shooting garnered so much interest, appointments were fully booked for the day.

The blood drive, hosted by the American Red Cross, comes in an effort to replenish the blood supply that was used while treating victim's of the Fourth of July parade shooting.

Officials with the Red Cross said hospitals are always in need of blood donations, as it helps keep their shelves stocked and is crucial during tragedies. They asked everyone eligible to donate blood to please do so at a location convenient to them.

Community members who came out Tuesday said they were touched to see the outpouring of support.

"It's incredible. I felt like I had to do something after the tragic events and this was something small that I could do. And it was amazing how quickly it filled up and how our community all comes together in time of need and they're there for each other," said Julie Benensohn, a Highland Park resident.

The Red Cross is also helping with other support services at the Highwood Public library Tuesday until 8 p.m.

Counselors, therapy dogs and meals are still available at the family assistance center located at Highland Park High School all week from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.