Illinois court says lawsuit against maker of gun used in Highland Park shooting can proceed

The Brief A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the maker and sellers of the gun used at the 2022 Highland Park mass shooting was allowed to go to trial. The family of one of the victims, and others who were injured at the Fourth of July shooting filed the lawsuit against Smith & Wesson for marketing the gun to teenagers.



An Illinois court ruled on Tuesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the maker of the gun used at the 2022 Highland Park mass shooting can go to trial.

What we know:

The families of the victims filed the lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, the maker of the M&P 15, an AR-15-style weapon, used by the shooter, and two gun dealers who ultimately sold the weapon to Robert Crimo III, who pleaded guilty to the shooting earlier this year.

This lawsuit was filed by the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people killed during the shooting, as well as a group of survivors and families of children who were at the parade that day. (Provided by the Uvaldo family)

The families alleged that Smith & Wesson marketed the gun to teenagers despite its use in other mass shootings around the country, according to lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

What they're saying:

"Patriotic to his core, Eduardo Uvaldo exemplified American values, working his entire adult life to support his family. He lost his life in a mass shooting that resulted from one of the most extraordinary abuses in American corporate history—Smith & Wesson’s choice to leverage the M&P 15’s branding as a weapon of war to feed its bottom line no matter the consequences. Today’s decision brings Mr. Uvaldo’s family one step closer to holding Smith & Wesson and these gun dealers accountable and fulfilling their ultimate goal: keeping other families from knowing their indescribable pain."

Other law firms representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Romanucci & Blandin LLC, Everytown Law and Wallace Miller spoke out about the court's decision:

"Today’s historic decision sends a clear message that the gun industry does not have carte blanche to engage in irresponsible marketing of assault rifles, without any concern for the obvious dangers of such marketing. We are also pleased that our claims against the firearms retailers for selling an assault rifle to someone who lived in a town where he was prohibited from having one are allowed to go forth. We are steadfast in our fight to hold the defendants accountable for the damage their conduct has caused, and look forward to the truth coming out as this case proceeds to discovery."