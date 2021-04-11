HOA says that beavers cannot stay in neighborhood pond, and residents fight back

article

The battle over beavers continued on Sunday in Glenview, where some residents are opposed to a homeowner's association management group's plan to get rid of the furry beasts.

Dozens of residents held signs reading things like "Leave the Dam Beavers Alone!" and "Coexist!" and "Save the Beavers" during a rally.

Last week, residents of the Concord at the Glen neighborhood got notice that the HOA planned to hire someone to trap and remove the beavers. The HOA said that the beavers are chewing up plants and trees, with damage in the thousands of dollars.

One resident said that they were told the traps would be entirely underwater, and would kill the beavers by drowning them.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated April 10, the HOA said that it is financially unrealistic to keep the beavers around, that they are still considering options, but that "continued beaver residence is not an option."

The HOA said that they have consulted with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and wildlife experts for recommendations about how to deal with the beavers humanely while stopping the damage. They said recommendations have included wrapping trees with wire mesh and putting metal grates over tributaries that go into the neighborhood's retention ponds.

The HOA said that trapping and transplanting the beavers is not recommended by the Illinois DNR biologist they consulted with, because trapping is stressful and transplanted beavers will likely be killed in battles with the beavers they meet in their new locations.

