Hoffman Estates shooting: Chicago man charged with murder in death of another man

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Hoffman Estates
FOX 32 Chicago

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested in Michigan for the fatal shooting of another man in Hoffman Estates last month, according to police.

On Dec. 16, 2023, Hoffman Estates police responded to the 2000 block of Hassell Road for a report of shots fired around 5:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in the parking lot of Barrington Lakes Apartments who appeared to have been shot at least once. He was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Maurice D. Hill.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Joshua C. Hampton, was taken into custody in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Jan. 11. He's been charged with first degree murder, and additional charges are pending. He also had a warrant for a parole violation.

Hampton is due in bond court on Friday.

Joshua C. Hampton | Hoffman Estates Police Department