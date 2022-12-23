How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap

Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend.

So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that.

Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can even use a bucket to collect that water and use it to water your plants.

Another way to keep your water moving is to open your cabinet doors. This can expose your pipes to warmer temperatures.

If your pipes do freeze, shut your water off. You can then try to warm them using a hair dryer or a space heater.