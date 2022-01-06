Hundreds pay respects to fallen Chicago firefighter at funeral

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to a Chicago firefighter who was laid to rest Thursday.

MaShawn Plummer died late last December after being hurt while fighting a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

Several hundred Chicago firefighters, as well as those from other departments and members of the Chicago Police Department, filled the massive House of Hope Church on the South Side.

Plummer died on Dec. 21 five days after he was injured battling an apartment fire on the Northwest Side.

That fire also killed a 37-year-old man and three other people who are living in that building.

Plummer was born and raised in Englewood, graduated from Quincy College and joined the Chicago Fire Department about a year ago.

On Thursday morning, a procession of fire vehicles escorted Plummer’s body from the funeral home to the church. Among those who spoke at his funeral were Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.