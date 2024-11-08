Illinois AG investigating racist texts targeting Black and Brown residents

The Brief Racist, alarming text messages targeting Black and Brown Americans are spreading nationwide, including in Illinois. The messages contain references to slavery and specific instructions, prompting state and federal investigations. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul condemned the texts, encouraging recipients to report any incidents.



Federal and state investigations are underway as racist, offensive text messages circulate across the country, targeting Black and Brown Americans.

Illinois officials confirmed that residents of the state are among those who have received the texts, which contain hateful language and alarming references to slavery, plantations, and deadlines to be at certain locations.

In the past 24 hours, reports indicate that these messages have reached cellphones of Black and Brown individuals across multiple states, including New York, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Ohio.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s cyber unit reported that some of the messages were traced to a virtual private network (VPN) located in Poland, though federal authorities have not yet confirmed this link.

On Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul publicly condemned the texts, releasing a statement in which he expressed anger and concern.

"Hate has no place in the state of Illinois," Raoul said. "Full stop. I am outraged by reports of these offensive, racist texts and am particularly saddened to learn these hate-filled messages have even been received by students, including in Illinois."

Raoul encouraged anyone receiving these messages to report them to the Illinois Attorney General's Civil Rights Bureau.