New Illinois bill proposes stricter penalties for highway blockades during protests

A proposed bill in Illinois aims to establish harsher punishments for individuals who obstruct highways during protests.

The initiative is spearheaded by State Representative Dan Ugaste of Geneva, prompted by a recent demonstration that disrupted access to O'Hare Airport.

During the protest, which occurred on Monday, roads were congested, and travelers heading to the airport found their paths obstructed by pro-Palestine demonstrators. Approximately 40 protesters were eventually arrested.

Ugaste has introduced House Bill 5819, which seeks to impose tougher penalties on individuals who block busy public roads for five minutes or longer, or hinder the passage of first responders.

FOX 32 legal analyst Karen Conti provided insight into the legal implications of the bill. She noted that while protesters are typically charged with misdemeanors such as disorderly conduct or trespassing, the new bill proposes upgrading these offenses to a Class 4 felony.

"There's a crossover because a misdemeanor you can't do more than one year in prison, but for a felony, you could do up to three in a Class 4 felony. So there's actually a lot more jail time available for a Class 4 felony, but they both can be probational," Conti explained.

Conti further emphasized that individuals arrested for similar actions are usually charged with misdemeanors and often receive probationary sentences.