Illinois lawmaker threatens to block $50M for proposed CPS school

One of the strongest backers for a new high school on Chicago's Near South Side is threatening to block $50 million in state funding for the project.

State Rep. Theresa Mah says Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools need to take community concerns over the project more seriously.

The issue is that senior CPS officials warned last year that the new high school could undermine nearby Black schools and ultimately harm students of color.

Opponents also believe the proposed land should be used for public housing.

CPS has held more than 30 community meetings on this proposal since May.