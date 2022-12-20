Gun control advocates, Illinois law enforcement officials take aim at assault weapons

There were strong words from law enforcement leaders and parents Tuesday at a hearing on assault weapons.

Lawmakers met in Chicago to discuss the proposed Protect Illinois Communities Act, which among other things would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons in Illinois.

"Obviously this is a very pressing, polarizing, passionate topic," said Democratic state Rep. Justin Slaughter.

Gun control advocates and law enforcement officials took aim at assault weapons in Illinois, telling a special hearing of the Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Committee that the weapons of war are out of control, endangering civilians and police.

"I can honestly tell you in all my years of doing this, it's never been this bad," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, holding a gun and an extended clip magazine. "This here folks, this is our reality. This is what happens. I could have brought boxes of this just from this year. This is what we deal with each and every single day."

The hearing focused on the proposed bill that would essentially ban the sale of military assault-style rifles in Illinois.

It would also ban high-capacity magazines with more than 10 bullets and raise the minimum age to get a FOID card to 21.

"It is frankly unconscionable that as a state we have deemed 18 or 19 years old responsible enough to have a FOID card with parental consent, which gives them unfettered access to any weapon of their choosing, including assault weapons," said Chicago Deputy Mayor Elena Gottreich.

However, gun rights advocates testified the courts have already ruled in their favor, striking down assault weapon bans.

"We're not here to negotiate," said gun rights lobbyist Todd Vandermyde." I'm here to tell you that if house bill 5855 or anything remotely like it passes, we will see you in court."

This was the third public hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act, with two more scheduled for next month in Springfield before the legislature takes up the bill.