Illinois leaders slam Trump after tense White House clash with Zelenskyy

The Brief Tense White House meeting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance over U.S. support for Ukraine, with Trump cutting the meeting short and later claiming Zelenskyy was not ready for peace. Illinois leaders condemn Trump: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin criticized Trump’s stance on Ukraine, calling it "embarrassing and dangerous," while Durbin accused him of siding with dictators over a key U.S. ally.



Illinois lawmakers are speaking out after a tense White House meeting Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy urged the U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine’s security against future Russian aggression, according to reports. His delegation had also been expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the U.S. to help finance the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.

The deal would have come just days after the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Heated Exchange:

During the meeting, Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted to keep his word on peace. Trump pushed back, saying Putin had never broken agreements with him.

"You’ve got to be more thankful," Trump told Zelenskyy.

Trump also accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III."

Vance then joined the exchange, criticizing Zelenskyy for debating Trump in the Oval Office with the media present.

"Have you said ‘thank you’ once?" Vance asked Zelenskyy.

The meeting ended shortly after, with Trump cutting it short. Zelenskyy left the White House, and Trump later posted on Truth Social, claiming Zelenskyy was not ready for peace.

"…I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump wrote.

What they're saying:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Trump’s stance "embarrassing and dangerous."

"President Trump’s simpering fealty to Vladimir Putin and Russia is embarrassing and dangerous. Illinois stands with Ukraine, and so should the White House," Pritzker said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, condemned Trump and Vance in a statement:

"After calling the President of Ukraine ‘a dictator’ and blaming him for invading his own country, President Trump and Vice President Vance berated President Zelenskyy for not showing enough gratitude. With 46,000 Ukrainians fallen in battle against the real invader, Vladimir Putin, the United States should be thanking President Zelenskyy for Ukraine’s heroic stand on the frontlines of democracy against the Russian war criminal.

"Former President Ronald Reagan and the late Senator John McCain are rolling over in their graves at the thought of an American president sullying America’s image by siding at the UN with dictators in Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Nicaragua while disrespecting a true American ally—Ukraine. Let me be clear: We cannot let President Trump rewrite history or upend proven partnerships with decades of bipartisan support. I extend my sincere apologies to President Zelenskyy and again reaffirm my support for our Ukrainian friends," Durbin said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., was blunt in her response.

"Donald Trump is an embarrassment to our country," Duckworth said.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) backed Trump and JD's comments to Zelenskyy.

"What has happened in Ukraine is a travesty. Joe Biden threw ‘gas on the fire.’ Ukraine lost an entire generation, and Americans hundreds of billions in tax dollars. We thank God for giving us strong leadership. Thank you POTUS and VP for putting America's interests first, and working to end this terrible war," Miller said.

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) issued a statement Friday evening, calling Trump's accusations against Zelenskyy as "disgraceful" and "outrageous."

"President Trump has long been Vladimir Putin’s puppet – and he just showed the world how he’d dance on Putin’s strings in the Oval Office. His baseless accusations against a war-time leader were disgraceful, outrageous and unbecoming of a U.S. President. President Zelenskyy is a hero to his country and democracy worldwide, and I know my Ukrainian grandmother and ancestors are rolling in their graves after how he was treated.

"Next week, President Trump will address a joint session of Congress, where I expect him to point fingers at anyone but himself for the failed minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. The American people, however, cannot be scammed after we saw him throw a televised temper tantrum. Trump has made our country a laughingstock on the world stage – and he only has himself to blame," Kelly said.

We'll bring more updates to this story as more lawmakers speak out on the heated exchange.