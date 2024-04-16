Winning $1M Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb

An Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after buying a scratch-off in suburban Chicago.

The $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Thorntons at 2800 Ogden Ave. in Aurora.

The lucky buy couldn't have come at a better time for an Illinois woman who requested to stay anonymous.

"I’m in my sixties," explained the grateful winner. "This win came at a great time. I just retired last year – and this will help my retirement be that much more comfortable."

The winning ticket was a $50 scratch-off, "$10 Million," which launched in December 2023. The Illinois Lottery says this is the fifth $1 million prize winner on the $10 Million Instant Ticket.

"I usually stick to what I know - like the $5-$10 Instant Tickets," the winner said. "But when one of my $10 scratch-off tickets won $100, I decided to try out this new $50 scratch-off ticket. I couldn’t believe I won $1 million – I had to scan the ticket twice to make sure."

For selling the winning ticket, Thorntons in Aurora will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.