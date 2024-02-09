Illinois man charged with gunrunning after selling firearms illegally in Kane, DuPage counties: AG

An Illinois man is accused of using and selling firearms illegally in Kane and DuPage counties.

This week, Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office charged Ravon K. Cherry, 29, of Lansing, with one count of gunrunning, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms.

According to Raoul's office, Cherry illegally sold five firearms and three machine gun conversion devices from November 2023 to February 2024.

"I will not tolerate illegal gun sales that fuel violence and often deadly criminal activities in communities throughout Illinois," Raoul said. "These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between my office, federal entities and local law enforcement agencies to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities."

Cherry was arrested on Feb. 7 and is currently detained in the Kane County Jail.

His next court date is Feb. 21.