Illinois man sentenced in fatal overdose case
KANE COUNTY - An Island Lake man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide.
According to prosecutors, 48-year-old Daniel Carmody delivered heroin and cocaine to 31-year-old Daniel Liewald of St. Charles on or around May 10, 2021. Liewald later died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.
The plea agreement also requires Carmody to pay $5,418 in restitution to Liewald’s family.
"Drug-induced homicide charges are essential in holding drug dealers accountable for the deadly consequences of their actions," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement.
Carmody must serve at least 75 percent of the sentence, and was given credit for nine days already served in jail.
Daniel Carmody