Illinois man sentenced in fatal overdose case

By Nic Flosi
Published  November 15, 2024 11:34am CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A 48-year-old Island Lake man was sentenced to six years in prison for drug-induced homicide.
    • Daniel Carmody pleaded guilty to delivering heroin and cocaine that led to the fatal overdose of a 31-year-old St. Charles man in May 2021.

KANE COUNTY - An Island Lake man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide.

According to prosecutors, 48-year-old Daniel Carmody delivered heroin and cocaine to 31-year-old Daniel Liewald of St. Charles on or around May 10, 2021. Liewald later died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

The plea agreement also requires Carmody to pay $5,418 in restitution to Liewald’s family.

"Drug-induced homicide charges are essential in holding drug dealers accountable for the deadly consequences of their actions," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement.

Carmody must serve at least 75 percent of the sentence, and was given credit for nine days already served in jail.

