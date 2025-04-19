Illinois bill banning Native American mascots in schools passes House

The Brief A bill to ban mascots, logos, and names depicting Native Americans in Illinois public schools is one step closer to becoming law. The Illinois House of Representatives passed the bill this month. The bill still requires approval from the Senate and Gov. JB Pritzker to become law.



The Illinois House of Representatives passed H.B. 1237 last week and advanced it to the Senate for approval in that chamber.

What would the bill do?

What we know:

The bill would prohibit school mascots based on federally recognized tribes, historical Native American people or groups, or other characteristics, according to a news release from Rep. Maurice West’s office (D-Rockford).

The bill would allow schools to continue using previously purchased uniforms and other materials that include Native American mascots until 2030 if the school selects a new mascot and refrains from purchasing new materials with the prohibited imagery, according to West’s office.

If a school building bears a prohibited name, logo, or mascot, it will be required to change it the next time that facility is remodeled or replaced.

A school would be able to use a mascot depicting a tribe or a historical Native American person if it receives written consent from that tribe or the tribe from which the person was a member.

The bill comes just a few years after multiple Chicago area high schools have gotten rid of their mascots depicting Native Americans, including at Lemont High School and Morris Community High School.

What's next:

In order to become law, the bill must pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

What they're saying:

In a statement, West said the practice of using "stereotypical Native American mascots is outdated and harmful."

"Schools should foster empathy, understanding, and inclusion. Using offensive, discriminatory, or stereotypical Native American mascots is outdated and harmful," said West. "I'm proud of the collaborative work we have done in recent years with the Native American community and local school districts to create legislation that is both respectful and fiscally responsible."