Illinois opens 4 more suburban mass vaccination sites to any state residents

Illinois will open four new state-supported mass vaccination sites in the Chicago suburbs.

Three brand-new sites will open in Kane County, Lake County and Will County, and an existing an Grundy County site will expand to serve any Illinois residents as a mass vaccination location, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said in a statement.

Starting this week, these sites offer free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinoisans regardless of zip code.

"As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible," Pritzker said.

There are more than 900 vaccination sites in Illinois open to the public, viewable online at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/.

The Vaccine Appointment Call Center phone number is (833) 621-1284.