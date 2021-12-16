Illinois records highest single day of new COVID cases in 2021

Illinois has recorded its highest single day of new COVID-19 cases this year as the Omicron variant begins to emerge in the state.

Public health officials reported 11,858 new cases on Thursday, eclipsing a previous high of 11,525 cases on Dec. 2.

Health officials on Thursday also reported 52 additional deaths related to coronavirus.

The new cases were among 191,311 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health within the past 24 hours.

The state's seven-day testing positivity rate is now at 5.9%, health officials reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,933,291 cases and 27,065 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 3,725 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU, and 391 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 18,403,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday and 59.71% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated.