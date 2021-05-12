Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger stands by Rep. Liz Cheney after she's ousted as GOP leader

Will County’s U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger was among a handful of Capitol Hill Republicans Wednesday to defend Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

After Cheney was stripped of her post as chair of the House Republican Conference, Kinzinger praised her outspoken opposition to Donald Trump’s claim that last fall’s election was stolen from him.

"Truth cannot co-exist with lies. Truth cannot co-exist with falsehood. You cannot unify with that. And I think that's what Liz has been saying," said Kinzinger.

On the house floor, Cheney voted for Trump's policy positions more than 90% of the time while he was president. But after rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, egged on by Trump's election claims, Cheney voted to impeach him.

She vows to oppose any attempt by Trump to run again in 2024.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the oval office," Cheney declared. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the constitution."

After her colleagues, in an unrecorded voice vote, stripped Cheney of her leadership role, Trump posted, "Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being... She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country."

Trump supporters joined him in applauding her ouster. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, said, "Liz Cheney was distracted by Trump derangement syndrome. She was so transfixed on taking every reporter question about her belief that Trump incited a riot."

Both Kinzinger and Cheney will likely face fierce primary fights next year.

Trump and his close allies appear determined to defeat all of his republican critics.