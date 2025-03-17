Is the Chicago River still green for St. Patrick's Day?

As Chicago's vibrant St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue to dazzle, the iconic green dye that transforms the Chicago River remains visible well after the event has ended.

Is the Chicago River still green:

While the river typically remains green for about five hours during the dyeing event, the vivid emerald color hasn’t disappeared. In fact, if you're strolling along the Chicago River today, you can still spot the green tint along the water, much to the delight of those hoping to extend the holiday magic.

What’s in the Chicago River dye?

The green transformation of the river, which happens every year on the Saturday of St. Patrick's Day weekend, is the work of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union. The union uses a vegetable-based dye, specifically 40 pounds of an orange-red powder, which is non-toxic and safe for wildlife.

When is the Chicago River dyeing event?

This year's dyeing took place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with thousands gathered along Wacker Drive for the best elevated views.

Why do they dye the river green in Chicago?

The tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day started in 1962, thanks to a creative idea from then-Mayor Richard J. Daley. Initially, Daley had wanted to turn Lake Michigan green but quickly realized how monumental that task would be. Instead, he decided to dye the Chicago River.

What's next:

The dyeing of the Chicago River is a beloved part of the city's holiday culture, drawing thousands of spectators each year. And while the river eventually reverts to its usual hue, the memory of that stunning emerald green is sure to stay with both locals and visitors alike—until next year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

