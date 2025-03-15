10 places to eat and drink on St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

St. Patrick's Day in Chicago is a celebration like no other, with the city turning vibrant green, filled with parades, festivities, and of course, plenty of food and drinks.

Whether you're looking for a traditional Irish pub, a place with great food specials, or a spot to enjoy live music, Chicago has no shortage of options for celebrating the holiday.

Here are 10 places to eat and drink in Chicago to make the most of St. Patrick's Day.

Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant

This Irish pub in the Avondale neighborhood is one of the top places to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. With its inviting atmosphere, Chief O'Neill's serves up a wide range of Irish favorites, including Guinness beef stew, Irish breakfast, and more. They also offer a rotating selection of craft beers and Irish whiskey. Their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration features live music and special drink promotions, creating a festive and lively setting.

The Galway Arms

Located in Lincoln Park, The Galway Arms is a go-to for a true Irish pub experience. Expect a hearty menu full of classic Irish dishes, such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and Irish soda bread. The pub also offers a wide selection of beers on tap, including plenty of Irish brews. On St. Patrick's Day, the bar fills up quickly, so get there early to enjoy the live music and festive atmosphere.

Fadó Irish Pub

Known for its authenticity, Fadó Irish Pub in River North is a popular spot for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The bar features an extensive list of Irish whiskeys and beers, plus delicious Irish fare. Whether you’re in the mood for a Guinness with a plate of bangers and mash or craving something a bit heartier like a lamb stew, Fadó has it all. With an energetic crowd, live music, and outdoor seating, it’s a perfect place to soak in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The Kerryman

A beloved staple in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, The Kerryman serves up traditional Irish fare in a cozy setting. Their menu features hearty dishes like fish and chips, corned beef sandwiches, and Irish breakfasts. The drinks menu is just as inviting, with classic cocktails, pints of Guinness, and Irish whiskey options. Don’t miss out on their outdoor patio if the weather is nice—you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Ireland.

The Irish Oak

Located in Wrigleyville, The Irish Oak is one of Chicago's best spots to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with a lively atmosphere. From classic Irish dishes like Guinness stew to the extensive drink menu featuring Irish whiskey and beer, this pub has everything you need. The Irish Oak hosts an all-day celebration with live music, food, and plenty of drink specials, making it an ideal place to get your St. Patrick’s Day party started.

Reilly's Daughter

In the heart of the South Loop, Reilly’s Daughter offers a traditional Irish pub experience with delicious food and drinks. The menu includes favorites like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and deliciously crispy fish and chips. With its friendly atmosphere, ample seating, and strong selection of beers, Reilly's Daughter is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a pint while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Sheffield's Beer & Wine Garden

If you’re looking for a more laid-back setting, Sheffield’s Beer & Wine Garden in Lakeview is a great choice. The spacious outdoor beer garden comes alive on St. Patrick's Day, offering a mix of Irish beers and drinks alongside classic bar food like burgers and wings. This casual, dog-friendly spot is great for enjoying the weather and a festive atmosphere while sipping on an Irish brew.

The Dearborn Tavern

If you're in the mood for something a little different but still festive, The Dearborn Tavern is a top choice. Known for its upscale take on American comfort food, this stylish spot in the Loop offers a wide array of craft cocktails, beers, and a thoughtfully curated food menu. While it's not an exclusively Irish pub, The Dearborn makes St. Patrick's Day extra special with seasonal food specials, an extensive drink list, and a refined atmosphere perfect for those looking to celebrate with a touch of class.

Celtic Crossing

Celtic Crossing in the Lincoln Square neighborhood is a welcoming spot for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with both great food and drinks. This Irish pub serves up delicious dishes like hearty Irish stews, shepherd’s pie, and perfectly crispy fish and chips. Their drink selection is extensive, with a range of Irish whiskeys, beers, and cocktails. Be sure to check out their St. Patrick’s Day specials, as they host live music and entertainment all day.

Brehon Pub

For a cozy, more intimate vibe, head over to Brehon Pub in the Lincoln Park area. This Irish pub is known for its laid-back charm and friendly service. Their menu includes Irish favorites such as corned beef and cabbage, sausage rolls, and hearty stews. Enjoy a Guinness, an Irish coffee, or one of their signature cocktails while soaking in the St. Patrick’s Day atmosphere. It’s the perfect spot to grab a drink and relax with friends.