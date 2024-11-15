The Jaguars of King College Prep bring the energy to Orange Friday

The Jaguars of King College Prep celebrated a successful fall sports program for Orange Friday on Good Day Chicago.

The girls flag football team won the regional championship, and Junior Janyla Lee was named an All-state athlete. She said what she loves most is the team makes her feel like she's at home with a second family.

Harmoni Puckett is a champion wrestler. Her secret, "I just pin people. I mean, put them on the bags."

The Jaguars made it to the second round of the playoffs for football. Athletes Dionte Lawson, Nicholas Wilson, and Tre’marion Webb say the best thing about the school is the coaching staff because they push them to be better student athletes in the classroom and on the field.

Webb says the school creates a loving environment.

"One reason it’s real loving is the staff, which help us be the best we can be," he said.

The school’s marching band has more than 200 members, and there are about 30 cheerleaders and more than 40 players on the football team.

For a school with an enrollment of under 800, the participation is excellent.

Principal Brian Kelly says it’s because he wants students to be themselves, and the best they can be. Many go on to become teachers at King.

"I have several students that are going in to education and then in two to three years, they’ll be welcomed back to Jaguar country," Kelly said.