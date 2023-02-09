Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Mother files lawsuit against owner of gas station in Oak Park

A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of an Oak Park gas station roughly a year after 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe was robbed and gunned down on their property last year.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Bledsoe's mother, says there were multiple violent crimes at that station over the past several years and that the owner "failed to take any measures or precautions to guard against reasonably foreseeable crime."

Logan-Bledsoe was at the station around 1:50 a.m. on June 22 when two people approached her from behind and shot her in the back of her neck at 100 Chicago Ave., according to police.

The robbers took items from Logan-Bledsoe and fled the scene in separate cars.

Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged last July in the murder of Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.

Logan-Bledsoe was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High school, and was an activist in the community. She was a member of the Revolutionary Oak Park Youth Action League, a student-led group.